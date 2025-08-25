Permanent solution to Budameru problem demanded

Vijayawada: The CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao on Sunday demanded that the state government find a permanent solution to the Budameru floods problem in Vijayawada city and other parts of Krishna district.

Addressing the media at Srisri Bhavan, Governorpet, Chigurupati Baburao said even after one year of Budameru floods devastated Vijayawada city, the government failed to find a solution to the floods problem. He said the residents of Ajit Singh Nagar areas and dozens of colonies were panicked with the recent rains and threat of Budameru floods. He said the CPM launches Padayatra from August 24 to 29 and will stage a dharna on August 30 demanding the government to take action immediately.

Baburao has demanded Rs 10,000 crore allocation by both Central and State Governments for long-term flood mitigation, construction of a diversion channel, retaining wall, and parallel canal, based on engineering expert recommendations to divert the Budameru water without entering the city. Baburao criticised both the State and Central governments for their failure to act decisively, even a year after the devastating Budameru floods. He said the Coalition government has failed to secure any funding from the Centre to solve the Budameru problem. Baburao recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting Rs 6,880 crore in financial support. However, no funds have been released till now. He also criticised the misuse of Budameru relief funds which were donated by many organisations, corporate groups and individuals. Out of the Rs 700 crore received in donations after the floods, much was allegedly spent on meals, candles, water bottles, and biscuits, rather than on infrastructure or rehabilitation.

Baburao stated that no comprehensive project report has been prepared, no tenders have been floated and only 350 metres retaining wall was constructed. He said, “This reflects total negligence toward a crisis that affected lakhs of people.”

He demanded for construction of a parallel canal to divert flood waters away from populated areas, widening and deepening of the diversion channel from Budameru to Kolleru Lake and Upputeru stream, to improve discharge capacity from 7,000 to 40,000 cusecs, building of a retaining wall similar to the one protecting Krishna River banks.

Referring to CPM protests, he said a Padayatra will be held from August 24 to 29 and a massive protest will be held on August 30 in Ajit Singh Nagar demanding the government to find a permanent solution to Budameru floods problem. CPM leader Donepudi Kashinath warned that further delays may prompt people to block public representatives from entering Singh Nagar.