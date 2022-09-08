Perni Nani alleges TDP of resorting to politics in the name of Mahapadayatra

Former minister Perni Nani made scathing comments on the second phase of the Mahapadayatra to be undertaken by the farmers for the capital Amaravati. He spoke to the media at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and took a dig at framers Mahapadayatra. He criticised that TDP is doing collection funds in the name of movement. Perni Nani said that the opposition's sole aim is to speed venom on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Further, Nani alleged that it was the then Chandrababu government that pushed the state into debt and opined that the welfare schemes are being continued despite the current financial difficulties. He said that during the TDP regime, Chandrababu had spent crores by doing real estate business in the name of capital Amaravati.

On the occasion of completion of 1000 days of the Amaravati movement to keep Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, many farmers association along with Amaravati Parirakshan Samiti are organising Mahapadayatra from 12th of this month.

The yatra will be held from Amaravati to Arasavalli. It is known that the leaders of the movement approached the High Court yesterday as the police did not give permission for the Mahapadayatra.