Perni Nani flays BJP over Prajagraha Sabha, asks to address fuel prices in the meeting

Andhra Pradesh state information minister Perni Nani was incensed that BJP leaders were making false allegations on the YSRCP government m Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said BJP leaders were on doing vote bank politics and alleged that BJP leaders are implementing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's agenda.



The minister said BJP leaders should be concerned about rising diesel and petrol prices and questioned do BJP leaders care about rising fertilizer rates. He said BJP does not focus on public issues and advised the BJP leaders to speak about petrol and diesel rates in the Prajagraha Sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP has started efforts to increase its strength in the AP. It is against this backdrop that it has been opposing many of the GOs and decisions of government. In addition to the issue of movie tickets, BJP leaders have repeatedly spoken out against the government on the issue of the capital Amaravati. In this context, the Prajagraha Sabha was scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The meeting will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. The party leaders have made arrangements for this.

The BJP hopes to explain through this meeting about the damage caused to the people and the state by the decisions of the government. Former Union Minister Javadekar will be the chief guest, while party AP chief Somu Veerraju, national general secretary Purandeswari, MPs Sujana, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, GVL Narasimha Rao, and other BJP leaders will be present.