Perni Nani rebuts Pawan’s criticism of CM on Vizag fire
- Says CM reacted immediately and distributed Rs 7.11 cr compensation
- Accuses Jana Sena chief of working to protect the interests of TDP chief Chandrababu only
- Justifies spending on CM’s camp office and other offices in Vizag citing repairs carried out by Naidu in Hyderabad and in Tadepalli for his residences during his tenure
Vijayawada: Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) criticised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over providing relief to fishermen of Visakhapatnam.
Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the former minister said that Chief Minister reacted immediately after boats fire mishap and distributed Rs 7.11 crore compensation to fishermen. He criticised Pawan Kalyan for making ‘false allegations’ that Chief Minister had failed to react immediately after fire mishap. Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiative to develop 10 fishing harbours, whereas the TDP government failed to take initiative to develop fishing harbours, he said.
The former minister alleged that Pawan was working to protect the interests of TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu only. Referring to expenditure on buildings in Visakhapatnam for CM camp office and other offices, Perni Nani said that Chandrababu spent Rs 7 crore towards development of H Block of the Secretariat in Hyderabad.
He said Rs 15 crore was spent for L block in the name of vastu modification. He said Rs 60 crore was spent towad Chandrababu’s residence in Road No 65 in Hyderabad and Rs 50 crore for his rented house.
He alleged that Rs 150 crore was spent for development of Chandrababu residence on Krishna river bank in Tadepalli.