Perni Nani says YSRCP is ready if simulataneous elections are held

Former minister Perni Nani has expressed readiness for the upcoming Jamili (Simultaneous) elections, however, he stated that their intention is to participate in the elections as per the schedule. Nani praised Chief Minister Jagan as someone who has not only fulfilled his promises but also delivered on commitments that were not initially made.



He contrasted this with Chandrababu, alleging that the former chief minister relied on making promises and deceiving the public. Nani claimed that people have lost faith in Chandrababu and have placed their trust in the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party).



Regarding support to Prime Minister Modi, Nani mentioned that if Modi's decisions benefit the state and the country, the YSRCP will support them.