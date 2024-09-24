Live
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
- Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver
Personality development programme held at Annamacharya University
Tollywood actor and personality development trainer KV Pradeep addressing students at the personality development programme at Annamacharya University in Rajampet on Monday
Rajampeta: NotedTollywood actor and personality development trainer KV Pradeep spoke at the personality development programme hosted by Annamacharya University for first-year B Tech students at Rajampet on Monday.
Pradeep introduced techniques for enhancing creativity and skills, emphasising the importance of SWOT analysis and the potential of human brain. He inspired students with stories and humor, highlighting innovation, self-confidence, and leadership skills.
University Chancellor Dr Choppa Gangireddy underscored the value of such programs in shaping students’ futures.
