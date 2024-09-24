Personality development programme held at Annamacharya University

Rajampeta: NotedTollywood actor and personality development trainer KV Pradeep spoke at the personality development programme hosted by Annamacharya University for first-year B Tech students at Rajampet on Monday.

Pradeep introduced techniques for enhancing creativity and skills, emphasising the importance of SWOT analysis and the potential of human brain. He inspired students with stories and humor, highlighting innovation, self-confidence, and leadership skills.

University Chancellor Dr Choppa Gangireddy underscored the value of such programs in shaping students’ futures.