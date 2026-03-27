PGRS building inaugurated

Guntur: The newly constructed Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) building and mini conference hall at the Guntur District Police Office premises were inaugurated by VIT University Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, along with Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Thursday. The buildings, constructed with the support of VIT-AP University under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, were formally inaugurated with the unveiling of a plaque, followed by ribbon-cutting ceremonies amidst Vedic rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, Jindal said Dr Viswanathan is a highly experienced personality in the field of education and has also served as a Member of Parliament in the past. The SP informed that although the State DGP Harish Gupta was scheduled to attend the event, he could not make it due to an emergency visit to Markapur following a bus accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Viswanathan stated that he has had a long-standing association with Andhra Pradesh, particularly with Guntur district. VIT-AP vice-chancellor Dr P Arulmozhivarman was among those who participated.