Live
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
- Govt aims to make women lakhpatis
Just In
PGRS cancelled
Highlights
The public grievance redressal system (PGRS) programme scheduled on Monday has been cancelled on the occasion of Sri Krishnaastami
Guntur: The public grievance redressal system (PGRS) programme scheduled on Monday has been cancelled on the occasion of Sri Krishnaastami
Similarly, Guntur Municipal Corporation cancelled the PGRS programme to be held on Monday. In a statement, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the next PGRS will be held on September 2 and urged the people to note the change.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS