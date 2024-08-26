PGRS cancelled

  • Menu
The public grievance redressal system (PGRS) programme scheduled on Monday has been cancelled on the occasion of Sri Krishnaastami

Similarly, Guntur Municipal Corporation cancelled the PGRS programme to be held on Monday. In a statement, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the next PGRS will be held on September 2 and urged the people to note the change.

