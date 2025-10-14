  • Menu
PGRS witnes heavy crowds

A woman along with her son explaining her grievance to district Collector Himanshu Shukla during the PGRS in Nellore on Monday

Nellore: The SR Sankaran Hall at the Collectorate was packed with petitioners from across the district to submit their representations during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) conducted on Monday.

Though PGRS is being conducted in divisional and mandal headquarters, people from remote villages like Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Kandukur, Kavali, Rapur, Kaluvai, Atmakur, which are 90 km away, are approaching district headquarters.

According to sources, about 1,000 people attended the PGRS held on Monday and most of their petitions were related to revenue issues like encroachment of lands, house sites, 10-1 Adangal and welfare schemes like Talliki Vandanam, pensions, Deepam-2, ration cards etc.

The same situation was witnessed at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall, where police department organised the PGRS.

