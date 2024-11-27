Ph D awarded

Live
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
- Samsung announces new leadership to stay relevant in chip biz
- Telangana: 8 Bikes Destroyed in Massive Fire Accident in Hyderabad
- Death toll rises to 29 in Tanzania's building collapse
Nellore: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has awarded the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in commerce to R Ramanaiah, a research scholar and native of Kovur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.
He pursued his Ph.D under the guidance of Retd Prof M Chandraiah. Ramanaiah submitted his thesis on ‘Development of managerial personnel in select manufacturing industries.’
