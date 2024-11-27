Ph D awarded

Nellore: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has awarded the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in commerce to R Ramanaiah, a research scholar and native of Kovur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

He pursued his Ph.D under the guidance of Retd Prof M Chandraiah. Ramanaiah submitted his thesis on ‘Development of managerial personnel in select manufacturing industries.’