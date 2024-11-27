  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ph D awarded

Ph D awarded
x
Highlights

Nellore: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has awarded the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in commerce to R Ramanaiah, a research scholar...

Nellore: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has awarded the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in commerce to R Ramanaiah, a research scholar and native of Kovur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

He pursued his Ph.D under the guidance of Retd Prof M Chandraiah. Ramanaiah submitted his thesis on ‘Development of managerial personnel in select manufacturing industries.’

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick