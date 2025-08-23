Live
PhD for groundbreaking research in crime data analysis
Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): DileepKumar Kadali, faculty member at Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (Autonomous) in Bhimavaram, has been awarded with Ph D in Computer Science and Engineering from GIET University, Gunupur, Odisha.
His doctoral research, titled ‘Analysing Crime Data Using Intelligence Approaches’, was supervised by Dr M Chandra Naik and co-supervised by Dr RNV Jagan Mohan. The thesis, which was examined by Dr Srinivas Sethi, received high praise for its innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence, Game Theory and Neutrosophic Logic. This unique approach is designed to enhance the accuracy, reliability, and optimisation of criminal investigations.
The university recognised Dr Kadali’s work as a valuable contribution to both academic research and practical, real-world applications.
Both GIET University and Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women have extended their congratulations to Dr Dileep Kumar.