Photo captures thousand emotions: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has said with a single click, a photographer captures a thousand emotions and photographs stand as vivid testimonies of sweet memories. He further said a newspaper without photographs is like a lamp without light—half the essence of a story is understood by readers through visuals alone. In celebration of World Photography Day, a felicitation ceremony for winners of district-level photography competitions was held at Sri Pingali Venkayya Hall in the NTR District Collectorate on Monday. The event was organised by the district administration. Collector Dr Lakshmisha, retired IAS officer Chakrapani, accompanied by DRO M Lakshminarasimha, inaugurated a photography exhibition at the Collectorate premises. They also showed keen interest in viewing a collection of rare vintage cameras curated by budding photographer P Prasad. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr Lakshmisha said that photographs allow future generations to experience moments from the past, acting as bridges of knowledge. He urged the photographers—stewards of visual knowledge—to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Swarna Andhra (Golden Andhra Pradesh). Retired IAS officer Chakrapani expressed delight over organising photography competitions on various themes to encourage photographers and raise public awareness.

He congratulated the winners and noted that, despite challenges, photographers continue to excel and are becoming role models in their profession. Following the address, Collector Lakshmisha and Chakrapani presented awards and mementos to the winners and honoured them with shawls.

The competition was held in three categories viz Tourism, Swachh Andhra, Yogi Andhra; Mother’s Tribute / Education, NTR Bharosa Pensions and Best News Photograph.

Each category had the first prize of Rs 10,000, second prize Rs 7,000 and the third prize Rs 4,000 plus six consolation prizes of Rs 2000 each. Under Category 1, the first prize was won by GN Rao (The Hindu), the second prize was won by Ch Venkata Mastan (The Hans India) and the third prize was won by KVS Giri (The Hindu). The consolation prizes won by C Mallikarjun (Eenadu), P Rajesh (Andhra Jyothi), M Prashant (The Indian Express), CH Narayanarao (Deccan Chronicle), P Prasad (SDMSD), SS Vijay Babu (Times of India).

Under Category 2, the first prize was won by A Rajendra Prasad (I&PR), the second prize by GN Rao (The Hindu) and the third prize by RV Appa Rao (Freelancer). Under the third category, the first prize won by CH Narayanarao (Deccan Chronicle), second prize G Mahesh (Times of India) and the third prize by M Prashant (The Indian Express).