Photo exhibition on govt schemes draws crowds

Anakapalli: Narsipatnam Municipality chairperson G Adilakshmi appealed to people to take advantage of the government schemes.

Inaugurating a photo exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Visakhapatnam, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Tuesday, she said beneficiaries from various sections of people should utilise schemes implemented by both the Central and state governments.

Further, Adilakshmi mentioned that Andhra Pradesh government is in the forefront in the implementation of welfare schemes. Narsipatnam RDO H V Jayaram said comprehensive information would be provided to people on various schemes undertaken by the government.

CBC assistant director Shafi Mohammad said various awareness programmes on welfare schemes were organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country. The two-day-long exhibition would help in creating awareness about the schemes, he added.

Later, chairperson Adilakshmi and RDO Jayaram inspected the exhibitions of various departments set up at the venue. As part of the programme, various competitions were held and prizes given to the winners. Municipal Commissioner Kanaka Rao, Deputy DMHO Jyoti, officers of various departments, public representatives and students visited the exhibition.