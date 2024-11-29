Photo exhibition showcases Rayalaseema’s cultural heritage

Tirupati: A captivating photo exhibition titled ‘Threads of Nature and Tradition’ was inaugurated at the Passport Seva Kendra in Tirupati on Thursday, highlighting the rich biodiversity and cultural landmarks of the Rayalaseema region.

The exhibition was formally launched by Conservator of Forests C Selvam and Regional Passport Officer Siva Harsha. The event featured a stunning collection of photographs capturing the essence of the region’s natural and historical treasures.

Siva Harsha expressed appreciation for the photographers who contributed to the exhibition. The photo display showcased significant cultural and biodiversity spots, including the lush Seshachalam forests, the historic Chandragiri fort, the picturesque Malwadi Gundam Waterfalls, and the Tirupati Zoo.

Selvam underscored the critical importance of biodiversity in the State and stressed the urgent need for nature conservation. His remarks highlighted the delicate balance between human development and environmental preservation.

On this occasion, the Regional Passport Officer said that the Passport Seva Kendra in Tirupati has increased its daily appointment capacity, now offering 100 additional appointments (50 Tatkal and 50 Normal) throughout November 2024.

Furthermore, the Passport Seva Kendra has expanded Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) appointments at various Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) locations, including Hindupur, Nandyala, Bapatla, Narasaraopet and Railway Koduru.