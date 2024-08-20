Photography conveys emotions, stories which words fail to express: MLA Arani

Tirupati: The185th anniversary of World Photography was celebrated with grandeur by Tirupati Photo-Journalist Association (TPJA), an organisation affiliated with APUWJ. The event was held at Tirupati Press Club on Monday evening, which was attended among others by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and head of the Dollars Group Diwakar Reddy, Andhra Jyothi Assistant Editor RM Uma Maheswara Rao and APUWJ district president Prasad.



The highlight of the evening was the tribute to Louis Daguerre, the pioneer of photography and creator of the first camera. Speaking on the occasion, the guests emphasised the significance of photographs as powerful records of history. They praised photography for its unique ability to convey emotions and stories that words often fail to express. TPJA president Kalkata Radha Krishna, State vice-president Kalahasti Giribabu and secretary R Lavanya Kumar also addressed the gathering reflecting on the evolution of photography over the years. They reminisce about the days when photographers had to rely on film cameras, where the results of their efforts remained unknown until the film was developed and printed. Mistakes could only be discovered after the fact, making photography a challenging and uncertain art form. However, with the advent of advanced digital photography, the process has been revolutionised.

Today, even a child can capture and instantly review photos, making the art form more accessible than ever before. The celebration also included an exhibition of photographs taken by the city’s journalists. Members of TPJA Sivaiah, Purnachandra, Gopalakrishna, M Prasad, Peter, Sreenivasulu, Praveen and members of the press club committeewere present.