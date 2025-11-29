Phule’s ideals inspiration for govt: Minister Savita

Guntur: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a great visionary, who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of oppressed classes and women, said BC Welfare Minister S Savita.

On the occasion of Jyotirao Phule’s death anniversary, she paid floral tributes to his portrait at Tadepalli camp office on Friday. Jyotirao Phule stands in the forefront among the country’s most respected social reformers. He dedicated his life for improving the conditions of marginalised communities and women. Born in Pune, Maharashtra, Phule fought relentlessly against untouchability, caste system, and for women’s empowerment, she said. Inspired by Jyotirao Phule’s ideology, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is governing the State, she said. Several welfare schemes are being implemented for the development of the poor and weaker sections. She further stated that the establishment of BC Gurukula Schools named after Mahatma Jyotirao Phule is an achievement of the TDP government. Social, political, and economic empowerment of BCs is possible today only because of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister added. BC Corporation chairpersons Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, Dundi Rakesh, Perepi Eshwar, Brahma Chowdary, Yatagiri Ramprasad, Yarrabothu Ramanarao, several directors, alliance leaders, and activists participated.