Physical fitness mandatory for cops: SP Jagadeesh

Anantapur: SP Jagadeesh inspected Armed Reserve Police parade at the police parade grounds here on Thursday.Addressing the police personnel, the SP...

Anantapur: SP Jagadeesh inspected Armed Reserve Police parade at the police parade grounds here on Thursday.

Addressing the police personnel, the SP stated that physical fitness is paramount and police should be in their smart uniform while on duty. He told them to have good relations with people in their area, to maintain good health and physical fitness, to visit the grounds regularly for practice and physical exercise and mentally strong to face challenges in work.

The SP said while doing escort duties, one should be alert and should not bring bad name to the department by being negligent. Jagadeesh interacted with the police personnel and enquired about their problems if any. AR (Additional) Ilias Basha, DSPs V Srinivasa Rao, T Venkateshwarlu and N Mehabub Basha and others were present.

