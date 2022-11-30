Physical health plays a vital role in education: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said on Tuesday that parents were focusing only on ranks and merit in education and lamented that they were ignoring the health of their kids keeping them away from sports and games during the childhood days.

The Minister inaugurated the district-level Jagananna Kreeda Sambaralu at ACSR Stadium in the city on Tuesday and said there was a need to change the attitude of the parents.

The Minister pointed out that parents were getting attracted to the advertisements being released by educational institutions on ranks and getting their kids admitted to those institutions for rank-based education. Thus students are being subjected to monotonous lifestyles resulting in lack of physical fitness.

Govardhan Reddy suggested that physical exercises and participation in sports and games on a regular basis should be part of their educational activity. A mixture of education and extracurricular activity is the need of the hour for students, he said. The Minister said the Chief Minister was encouraging sports and games for students and organising Kreeda Sambaralu across the State for igniting interest in them.

Kakani recalled that former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the CM Cup sports in the State and now his son Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging sports by organizing Kreeda Sambaralu. He wished that students of Nellore would perform well to win CM Cup-2022 and bring laurels to the district.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath said educational activities alone do not make the students strong but physical activities such as sports and games give them good mental health too. He asked the parents to think about it and focus on the overall health of their kids.

Further, the Minister formally inaugurated cricket, volleyball and kabaddi events and encouraged the participants. NUDA chairman M Dwarakanath, PD of DRDA Sambasiva Reddy, CEO of SETNEL Pullaiah, chief coach Yatiraj and others were present.