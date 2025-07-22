Physically-challenged persons receive laptops

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad and joint collector K Mayur Ashok distributed electronic equipment to a few differently-abled persons in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

During the PGRS programme organised at the Collectorate, four mobile phones installed with sign language and a laptop were handed over to the differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector advised them to avail the gadgets meticulously and use them to cater to their academic pursuits.

DRO Bhavani Shankar, AD, department of differently-abled Kavitha and other officials were present. Later, the district collector unveiled a poster designed by the agriculture department and highlighted the need for biofertilisers to protect crops from pests. During the event, farmers were given biofertilisers.

Harendhira Prasad instructed the agriculture department officials to explain the use and benefits of the bio-fertilisers to the farmers.