Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue

The picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada on Friday that gone viral seems to be fake as the news was not carried by anyone except a YouTube channel.

The picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada on Friday that gone viral seems to be fake as the news was not carried by anyone except a YouTube channel.

Moreover, the pic that was in circulation seems to be of old one as it was found in social media pages belonging to foreign users.

Going by the Google reverse search tool, the pic appeared on many Facebook and Twitter pages claiming it to be of other countries and is no where related to Vijayawada.

News

