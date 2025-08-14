Pilgrim city gears up for I-Day fete

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is gearing up for the 79th Independence Day on a grand scale. Municipal Corporation Commissioner along with TUDA, Revenue and police officials inspected SV University Stadium where the celebrations will be held.

Due to incessant rains, the police parade ground where the I-Day celebrations will be held every year was water-logged forcing the authorities to shift the venue to SV University Stadium this year.

Commissioner directed the officials to provide galleries for separate seating for VIPs, senior officials, freedom fighters, awardees and public who are participating to witness the Independence Day celebrations. She also wanted to set up an exhibition with the involvement of various departments showcasing their achievements.

DRO Narasimhulu, TUDA EE Raveendra, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and DE Mahesh were present.