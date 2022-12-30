Pilgrim City gets ready for New Year bash

Tirupati: Pilgrim city has geared up to welcome the New Year in style. After two years of lacklustre celebrations amid the fears of Covid pandemic, this time the people want to celebrate the New Year in a grand manner. Several star hotels have been making elaborate arrangements and planning special programmes with attractive buffet dinners. Shilparamam has also come up with a programme list for those who cannot afford star hotels or other entertainment.

The citizens have been busy with their plans on how to celebrate the first day of the New Year with their friends and family members. They are looking at hotels, parks and other places for the best choice that suits their budget to celebrate the grand event. The star hotels are learnt to be providing more attractions like DJ events, musical nights, skits and other entertainment programmes on December 31 night. They have been engaging reputed anchors, singers and small screen stars to attract the people to celebrate the New Year bash with full of fun.

The Shilparamam has also planned entertainment programmes for those having a small purse. By paying only the Rs 20 entry ticket, people can get full entertainment from 10 am to 9.30 pm on January 1. Shilparamam Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli told The Hans India that Jabardasth TV show comedian Rajamouli, Pulsar Bike Jhansi troupe from Vizag, Western dance troupe from Kurnool, Magic show by Bengaluru artist, classical dance programmes from Tirupati and Chennai artists will all be there to take the entertainment to the next level.

For the visitors, special snacks stalls, Biryani counters, Amusement games and boating will be there. The arrangements have begun and will be completed by December 31 evening. Koti events, Tirupati has been organising these programmes, he said.

For those, who want to celebrate the first day of the New Year by worshipping the god, the temples have been getting ready to welcome. They are planning to make flower decorations and provide special pujas on the occasion.

Bakeries, sweet shops and florists have been employing extra staff on temporary basis to make large quantities anticipating the increase in demand.