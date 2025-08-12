Pilgrims face harassment by auto syndicate in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Pilgrims, arriving at Tirupati with devotion to begin their sacred journey to the hill shrine, often face their first trial much before they reach Tirumala — stepping out of the railway or bus station without being fleeced by autorickshaw drivers. Navigating past the groups of aggressive drivers has become an ordeal, with recent incidents even turning violent. A video showing a passenger being assaulted by auto drivers near the railway station recently went viral, highlighting a menace that has festered for years.

Despite being home to one of the world’s most visited pilgrimage sites, Tirupati has no functional system to ensure fair auto fares. Traffic police and transport authorities have been criticised for their apathy, as meters remain absent in the cabs and auto rickshaws. Official fare rules exist only on paper. The pre-paid taxi counter at the railway station, once run by traffic police, has remained shut since the pandemic, leaving passengers at the mercy of drivers.

At major hubs, including the railway station, central bus stand, and other busy junctions — a well-organised auto rickshaw cartel dictates who can operate and at what rates. Passengers have little choice but to board the vehicles stationed there, paying whatever amount is demanded. Attempts to bring in another auto often lead to intimidation, verbal abuse, or even physical assault.

Behind this monopoly is a network of local unions and political patrons. Autorickshaw owners reportedly pay hefty sums, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, for stand memberships and monthly ‘protection fees.’ In exchange, they enjoy exclusive access to lucrative pick-up points and immunity from enforcement. The number of such stands has swelled to around 40 in the past five years, with political backing cementing their control.

Fares charged are often 35–40 per cent higher than the official rates. A short ride from the railway station to the Srinivasam complex, barely a kilometre away, costs Rs 100. Drivers routinely justify this by citing fuel prices giving no chance for the passengers to bargain.

Authorities claim action is on the way. Police officials were saying that SP V Harshavardhan Raju focussed on this menace and will soon review the fare rates. Cases would also be registered against drivers assaulting passengers. The transport department is also considering reinstating mandatory meters and rolling out the long-delayed ‘Trichakra’ app to monitor auto services.