Pinipe Viswarupu hoist tricolor at Ongole

Ongole: The social welfare minister and district in-charge minister Pinipe Viswarupu participated in the 74th Independence Day celebrations and hoisted the national flag at the parade grounds in Ongole on Saturday.

The Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, district collector Dr. Pola Bhaskara, SP Siddharth Kaushal joined the minister in saluting to the tricolour. The minister explained various schemes being implemented by the government for the last year and praised the commitment of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of the public.

The minister distributed bank linkages worth Rs 75.26 crores to 2998 SHGs, Sthreenidhi funds Rs 50.75 crore to 2881 SHGs, Rs 50 lakhs to 50 farmer producer groups by the DRDA, Rs 25.22 crore to 7778 beneficiaries as YSR Aasara, Rs 91.90 lakh to 919 beneficiaries as PM Svanidhi and Rs 5.36 crore to 1332 SHGs as bank linkage by the MEPMA, four cars worth Rs 73.02 lakh to 4 beneficiaries under NBCFDC by the BC Corporation, Rs 16. 34 lakh to 438 beneficiaries for the welfare of differently-abled, transgenders and senior citizens, Rs 20.40 lakh to 30 beneficiaries under the blue revolution, Rs 15.50 lakh worth Kisan Credit Cards to 22 beneficiaries by the fisheries department.