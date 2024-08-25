Pinnelli released from Nellore central jail

Nellore : Marcharla former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was arrested on charges of smashing EVM at Palvaigate polling booth on election day May 13, and attacking police officer at Karampudi, was released on conditional bail from Nellore central prison on Saturday. It may me recalled that AP High Court on Friday granted bail the YSRCP leaders with several conditions including handover of passport.

Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with YSRCP party leaders received Ramakrishna Reddy who came out of prison after two months.

Speaking on the occasion, Govardhan Reddy alleged that TDP government deliberately arrested Ramakrishna Reddy despite he has nothing to do with the incidents.

The former minister claimed that the TDP government was indulging vindictive politics instead of concentrating on the development of state.

He said that law and order in the state went out of control which has made people of the state fearing for their lives. He alleged that scores of YSRCP leaders and activists were booked in various cases as police have become servants of ruling party leaders.

