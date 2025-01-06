Pinnelli’s close aide Kishore arrested

Narasaraopet: Former MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy’s close follower and former municipal chairman Turaka Kishore was arrested in Hyderabad by AP Police.

He is prime accused in the attack on MLA Bonda Uma in the municipal elections at Macherla. He absconded since 2024 Assembly elections and police teams are searching for him. He attacked Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy on December 16, 2022 at ‘Edem Karma Mana Rastraniki’ programme conducted by the Telugu Desam Party.

Later, he attacked the TDP office in Macherla. He was accused in the violence took place in Macherla in the Assembly elections. He attacked the TDP polling agent Namburu Seshagiri Rao at Palvaigate in Rentachintala mandal of Macherla Assembly constituency. He was accused in the attack on then Karempudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy and damaged the vehicle belonging to TDP leaders. He attacked the TDP office in Macherla on the Assembly election polling day.