Piyush Goyal visits Prasanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Prasanthi Nilayam on Saturday as part of the ongoing Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Minister offered prayers at the Maha Samadhi and recalled his earlier visit in 2016, stating that the same profound spiritual experience returned the moment he entered the Ashram.

Goyal was received by RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) & National Executive committee member Vishnuvardhan Reddy. He expressed deep appreciation for the Trust’s continued efforts in preserving Bhagawan’s legacy and sustaining the global mission rooted in spiritual upliftment, service, and universal harmony.

Addressing devotees, the Minister highlighted Bhagawan’s timeless teachings of “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never.” He emphasised that these values represent India’s moral strength and serve as guiding principles for society.

He urged that the essence of Bhagawan’s message must be shared widely, noting its relevance in building a compassionate and united nation.

Goyal conveyed his happiness at being part of the historic Centenary Celebrations and expressed his desire to visit Puttaparthi more frequently in the future.

He also commended the selfless service of the Sevadal, volunteers, devotees, and the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for their dedication in upholding Bhagawan’s mission. The Minister praised the work being carried out at Prasanthi Nilayam, acknowledging its impact in spreading Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s message of love, service, and spiritual transformation across the world.