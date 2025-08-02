PKL returns to AP after 7 yrs

Vijayawada: Aftera seven-year hiatus, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return to Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant moment for sports fans in the state. The 12th season of the league will kick off on August 29 with an opening match between the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas in Visakhapatnam.

In a press statement released on Friday, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu expressed his delight at the league’s return. “The last time the Pro Kabaddi League was held in Andhra Pradesh was in 2018 for its sixth season, and it was a great experience for all the fans,” he said.

“We are confident that the 12th season in Visakhapatnam will create an equally special atmosphere,” he said. Naidu assured that the state government and the SAAP would provide full support to the organisers, associate partners, and sponsors to ensure the successful hosting of the PKL. He stated that the league’s return would mark a new and exciting chapter for sports in the state,