Plan separate hospitals for cardiac, kidney patients: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources, Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav directed the officials to arrange separate hospitals for people with cardiac and kidney-related ailments. He conducted a review with the officials at the ZP Conference Hall here on Monday. He instructed the officials that nutritious food, medicines and other amenities have to be provided to the patients who are in the isolation and quarantine centres.



He said sanitisation is to be done properly for avoiding further infections. The Minister directed the officials to deploy VROs for the management of dead bodies in the mortuary for resolving the issues.

Later, the Minister formally inaugurated the Sanjeevani vehicles meant for Covid testing. He said that there is a facility for collecting samples from 10 people at a time on the bus. He said they had directed the officials to take care of journalists with positive results carefully.

District Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu directed the officials to inform test result within 24 hours and also suggested improving of infrastructure accordingly. He also asked them to send messages of both positive and negative results. He asked to engage private doctors in case there is a need.

Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, DRO G Mallikarjuna, CEO of the ZP P Suseela, District Coordinator of Health Services Dr L Chennaiah, In-charge DM&HO DR Swarnalatha, and others were present.