Live
- Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
- District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Stresses Effective Implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
- State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham
- Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect
- Nine persons injured in explosion at a house in Kishanbagh
- Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation
- HDFC Pension Becomes First Private Sector Pension Fund Manager to Surpass Rs. 1 Lakh Crore in AUM
- University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi
Just In
Plans afoot to bring down ganja menace
- Anakapalli district administration focuses on empowering youth against ganja use
- Schools and colleges to organiser awareness camps at regular intervals
- Collector calls for coordinated efforts to make the mission a reality
Anakapalli: As soon as the alliance government came to power, it laid out a 100-day action plan to not just combat ganja menace but also strengthen communities by building awareness among the younger generation on its implications.
In connection with it, Anakapalli district officials gear up to build awareness among students about the negative impact of drug abuse in educational institutions.
At the recent narco coordination meeting, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the responsibility to control drug menace rests on all the stakeholders and called upon coordinated efforts among them to make the mission successful.
As part of it, the district administration intends to host awareness programmes in schools and colleges at regular intervals. Laying emphasis on educating students on the subject, the Collector instructed the District Educational Officer to ensure organising awareness camps at the earliest.
Also, checks have been intensified at railway station, bus stops and other junctions where there is a possibility of transporting drugs.
Along with strengthening communities through awareness camps, the idea is also to encourage people to inform police if they come across any illegal transportation. A series of special awareness drives will be conducted next.
To spot the illegal transportation, the district already has four check posts. In addition, dynamic check posts will come into place to tighten the illegal ganja transportation.