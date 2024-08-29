Plans afoot to develop Vizag on all fronts

Visakhapatnam : The new government plans to focus on completing pending projects and initiate new ones in Visakhapatnam which is known as the financial capital of the State, and bring global recognition for the city.

Apart from completing the projects that have been stopped due to lack of funds during the YSRCP’s rule, the alliance government intends to start several projects that attract tourists from across the country and abroad.

As part of efforts to implement govt’s plan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana held a meeting and discussed with the officials of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

The Minister made it clear that the proposed projects would be more useful for the denizens of the port city and instructed the officials to prepare detailed project reports and proposals.

GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan explained about the status of various projects to the Minister.

the review meeting, the Minister discussed on delay in getting building permits, road widening works, protection of GVMC properties, hawker zones, encroachments, parking space, advertisement fees, layouts permissions, master plan roads and unauthorised constructions with the officials.



Several projects have been undertaken by the GVMC under PPP mode such as floating solar projects to strengthen the use of renewable energy, flyover bridges to streamline traffic bottlenecks, bus shelters and fuel stations.

In order to encourage youth towards sports, plans are afoot to establish stadiums and sports complexes in the city. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister instructed the officials to accelerate the pending project works and make them accessible to the public as early as possible. Keeping the vehicles’ growth in view and the need to encourage e-vehicles to bring down vehicular pollution, the State government is taking serious measures to set up electrical vehicle charging stations across the district. As a priority, the NDA government in the State is keen on coming up with a revised 2047 master plan, sewage treatment plants, underground drainage system, 24X7 drinking water supply and smart city development works.