Plant trees, protect nature: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan urged the public to “Plant trees and protect nature” as part of World Environment Day celebrations held at Edula Konda, behind Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

The event was organised by the District Forest Department and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Collector, local MLA Sindhura Reddy, and other officials who planted saplings as part of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector TS Chetan emphasized that the Vanam Manam (Our Forest) initiative should not merely be seen as a government programme but embraced as a personal responsibility by every citizen. He called upon people and local voluntary organisations to actively participate in the greening efforts across the district. Highlighting the district’s commitment to sustainability, the Collector announced that under the Vanam Manam initiative, the target is to plant four lakh saplings. He appealed to citizens to take responsibility for nurturing the saplings they plant—whether in their backyards or public spaces—until they fully grow. Stressing the urgency of environmental protection, he encouraged the use of eco-friendly and plastic-free alternatives, aiming to gift a pollution-free future to the next generations.

MLA Sindhura Reddy reminded everyone that June 5 has been observed as World Environment Day since 1972. The MLA lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership in making environmental conservation a core government mission. She said such initiatives are being carried out across the state as part of his commitment to sustainable development. This collective action marks a significant step towards creating a greener and more sustainable Sri Sathya Sai district.