Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Player feted for representing India U-19 volleyball team
Highlights
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson M Angamuthu congratulated Mourya Nandamudi upon his selection to represent India under-19 volleyball team.
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson M Angamuthu congratulated Mourya Nandamudi upon his selection to represent India under-19 volleyball team.
Mourya Nandamudi was selected to represent India in the Under-19 volleyball team for the CAVA Volleyball Championship held recently in Uzbekistan.
In a personal interaction, Angamuthu appreciated Mourya’s outstanding achievement and conveyed best wishes for his future endeavours.
T Venu Gopal, secretary, VPA, congratulated Mourya for his exemplary performance in the championship and dedication for representing the country in the international platform.
Next Story