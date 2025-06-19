Player feted for representing India U-19 volleyball team

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson M Angamuthu congratulated Mourya Nandamudi upon his selection to represent India under-19 volleyball team.

Mourya Nandamudi was selected to represent India in the Under-19 volleyball team for the CAVA Volleyball Championship held recently in Uzbekistan.

In a personal interaction, Angamuthu appreciated Mourya’s outstanding achievement and conveyed best wishes for his future endeavours.

T Venu Gopal, secretary, VPA, congratulated Mourya for his exemplary performance in the championship and dedication for representing the country in the international platform.