Playlets enthral theatre enthusiasts

Vijayawada : The second day of the 8th playlet festival organised by Tejaswi Cultural Arts captivated theatre enthusiasts with two engaging performances at the Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall on Tuesday evening.

The evening commenced with Mahaprasthanam, a playlet penned by M Sanjeevi and directed by Pilla Nataraj. While the cast, including LSRK Prasad, Borra Naren, Evana Ramesh Babu, Rajeswari, Pilla Nataraj, and Veerraju, delivered commendable performances, the play was hindered by slow pacing and a lack of gripping moments. Technical support was provided by makeup artists Giri and Bayana Srinivasa Rao. The playlet was staged by Tapaswi Arts, Vijayawada.

The second performance of the evening, Oo Kasivasa Ravayya, presented by Kalabhinaya, Visakhapatnam, resonated strongly with the audience. Written by PT Madhav and directed by Kavi Prasad, the playlet stood out for its powerful performances by Kavi Prasad, Varre Nancharaiah, Gadde Varaprasad, Md Moiddian, Y Jagadheeswari, and Rama.

The background score by P Raju and lighting by Ramana further enhanced the impact of the production, which was staged under the supervision of P Ch Naidu.

Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah, Honorary President of Andhra Nataka Kalasamithi, along with V Hazrataiah Gupta, Suryadevara Jagannadharao, and Nannapaneni Nageswara Rao were present.

The event was conducted by Chivukula Haragopal and Venigalla Bhaskar, with co-sponsorship from Andhra Nataka Kalasamithi and Kodali Brothers.