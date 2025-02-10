Playlets showcase humour, thought-provoking messages

Vijayawada: The second day of the Sumadhura Kala Niketan comedy playlet competitions showcased a series of engaging performances, bringing humour and thought-provoking messages to the audience.

The event commenced with the playlet ‘Danta Vedantam,’ presented by EVS Kala Samithi, Vijayawada. Penned by Bhamidipati Radha Krishna and directed by Evana Ramesh Babu, the play humorously conveyed how people often preach values to others but struggle to uphold them when faced with personal dilemmas.

Following this, Maddukuri Art Creations staged the comedy playlet ‘Maa Intlo Mahabharatam,’ written by Ravindra Babu and directed by N Venkateswara Rao.

The final act of the evening, ‘Dondu Donde,’ was presented by Bhadram Foundation Welfare Organisation, Visakhapatnam.

Written and directed by David Raju, the play brought an amusing yet insightful narrative to the stage, marking a fitting conclusion to the day’s performances.

P Sai Sankar and B Roopaasri, two promising young artistes were honoured with the prestigious Sanagana Kabirdas Yuva Puraskaram for their contributions to theatre.

Speaking at the event, Gummadi Gopala Krishna, Chairman of the AP Nataka Academy, praised Sumadhura Kala Niketan for its relentless efforts in promoting theatre arts.

He emphasised the importance of preserving and safeguarding theatre for future generations. The meeting was presided over by Samantha Pudi Narasaraju, President of Sumadhura, and saw the participation of

esteemed personalities including BVS Prakash, PVN Krishna, and S Venkateswara Raju.