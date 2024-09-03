  • Menu
Plea preserve CP Brown Library in Kadapa

Plea preserve CP Brown Library in Kadapa
Charles Philip Brown Memorial Library Managing Trustee J Vijaya Bhaskar

Jana Maddi Vijaya Bhaskar, Managing Trustee and Advisory Committee Member of Charles Philip Brown Memorial Library

Kadapa: Jana Maddi Vijaya Bhaskar, Managing Trustee and Advisory Committee Member of Charles Philip Brown Memorial Library, on Monday expressed deep concern over the delay in the construction of a new library building.

Despite funds being sanctioned and plans prepared, progress was stalled due to administrative delays, he alleged. Bhaskar urged immediate intervention by the district administration to expedite the process and ensure the preservation of this vital cultural institution.

