Live
- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Just In
Plea preserve CP Brown Library in Kadapa
Highlights
Jana Maddi Vijaya Bhaskar, Managing Trustee and Advisory Committee Member of Charles Philip Brown Memorial Library
Kadapa: Jana Maddi Vijaya Bhaskar, Managing Trustee and Advisory Committee Member of Charles Philip Brown Memorial Library, on Monday expressed deep concern over the delay in the construction of a new library building.
Despite funds being sanctioned and plans prepared, progress was stalled due to administrative delays, he alleged. Bhaskar urged immediate intervention by the district administration to expedite the process and ensure the preservation of this vital cultural institution.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS