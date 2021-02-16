Plea to increase darshan hours resonates with priests

Korukonda: In many famous temples, darshan of the presiding deities available from the early hours tonight with two times Naivedyam (Aaragimpu) and in Tirumala temple continues till midnight.

But in the ancient Sri Lakshsmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Korukonda, darshan of Sri LakshmiNarasimha Swamy is confined to morning from 8.30 am to 12 noon only and there after no darshan of the Lord. In the name of Eka Kalarchana, one time darshan and one time Naivedyam has been continuing from many decades in the temple.

Thousands of devotees thronging to the ancient shrine have been expressing unhappiness over morning darshan only. The devotees coming from across the State are facing problems as the temple

is closed by 12noon, after Naivedyam. Many devotees alight from trains in Rajamahendravaram and some others directly reaches thepilgrim centre by buses.If they fail to reach in time for the darshan, they must wait for the next day.

Many devotees are demanding the government to arrange darshan from morning to night on par with other temples, for the convenience of the devotees.

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple Annavaram Trust Board adopted the temple and so far, not initiated any steps to provide fulltime darshan and other facilities.

Meanwhile, Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja revived head tonsuring practice recently by tonsuring his head.

When contacted, temple priest V Satyanarayana said that Eka Kalarchana has been in practice from many centuries. Earlier, Eka Kalarchana was in practice in Tirumala and Srisailam temples and later the practice was changed. Meanwhile, everyone should climb 615 steep steps to reach the top of the hill for the darshan of the Lord.

"There is no objection to provide darshan of the Lord to the devotees from morning to night. Basic facilities such as drinking water, rest rooms and toilets etc needed on the sacred shrine for the priests who have to discharge duties from morning to night," he averred.

Moreover, security, fencing and lighting all along the stairs is inevitable.The priests are ready to stay on the hill, if the facilities are provided and the facilities will help to increase the number of devotees.