Plea to introduce SC reservations bill

Guntur: MRPS and MSP state president Rudrapogu Suresh Madiga urged the MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao to take steps to introduce the SC Reservation Categorisation Bill in the Parliament session beginning from September 18.

He said following the instructions of MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Magida, he submitted the memorandum to this effect to Maddali Giridhara Rao at his camp office here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by MRPS and MSP district in-charge Manda Venkateswara Rao, Galimuti Kiran, and Gandikoti Madiga.