- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Plea to make Naidu's roadshow a success
Bapatla: TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency T Krishna Prasad urged the TDP, BJP, and JSP leaders and activists to make the road show to be conducted by the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on March 31 in Bapatla a grand success.
Addressing media here on Thursday, he expressed confidence that he will get a 2-lakh votes majority in Bapatla.
He said Naidu has a vision for the development of AP and criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned the state into ‘Appula Andhra Pradesh.’
He recalled that the latter had developed infrastructure in Hyderabad and constructed a Cyberabad where several software companies were set up.
