Plea to make Naidu’s roadshow a success

Bapatla: TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency T Krishna Prasad urged the TDP, BJP, and JSP leaders and activists to make the road show to be conducted by the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on March 31 in Bapatla a grand success.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he expressed confidence that he will get a 2-lakh votes majority in Bapatla.

He said Naidu has a vision for the development of AP and criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned the state into ‘Appula Andhra Pradesh.’

He recalled that the latter had developed infrastructure in Hyderabad and constructed a Cyberabad where several software companies were set up.

