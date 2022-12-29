Plea to pay taxes before March 31

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has appealed to the citizens to pay all their dues of property tax, vacant land tax, water charges and sewerage rent by March 31, 2023. In an official release on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that if the outstanding dues are paid before the above mentioned date, citizens will get an exemption of interest levied on the outstanding dues of property, vacant land tax for the second half year of 2022 i.e., for the period from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023.

The Commissioner further informed that they provided around 14 cash counters at three circle offices for receiving/collecting taxes. Three counters in circle one (HB colony, Bhavani Puram and Circle Office at Cholera Hospital); five counters in circle 2 area (Satyanarayanapuram municipal office, Payakapuram old BC counter); and six cash counters in circle 3 jurisdiction (Municipal office, Patamata, Old RI office, ESI Hospital, Gundala, VMC Complex near Stella College and 102 Sachivalayam at Krishna Lanka).

The cash counters will be available from 9 am to 7 pm, he informed and requested all the citizens to extend support for the development of the city by paying taxes in time.