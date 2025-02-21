Plunging prices distress tomato farmers

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Farmers are deeply distressed due to the steep fall in tomato prices. For the past four days, the price of tomatoes has been declining sharply, causing severe anxiety among farmers. In the Pattikonda agricultural market, the price of tomatoes has dropped to Rs 1 per kg, leaving farmers in despair.

When farmers brought their vegetable produce to the market, traders refused to purchase it. Overcome with emotion, some farmers poured tomatoes onto the market platform in frustration and returned home. They expressed their concern, stating that they are unable to recover even the investment they made in cultivating the crop.

While the market price inside is just Rs 1 per kg, outside markets are selling tomatoes at Rs 30 per kg. Farmers are urging district agricultural marketing officials to intervene and ensure a fair price for their produce by participating in the market auctions.

In Kurnool district’s Aspari and Pattikonda markets, the price of tomatoes has dropped to Rs 1 a kg. Due to the lack of profitable prices, farmers are in distress. As a result, authorities have temporarily shut down the Pattikonda market. Farmers are expressing their anguish, stating that with such low prices, they are unable to recover even their transport costs, let alone investment costs and have no choice but to discard their produce. They are appealing to the government for support.