PM announces ex gratia for kin of Veldurthi victims

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia for the victims of the road accident in Veldurthi in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 14 lives. In a tweet, the Prime Minister Office said here on Monday that "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."