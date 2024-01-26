PM Arogya Bima: AP told to expedite distribution of cards

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Medical and Health Bharati Pravin Pawar asked the state government to speed up distribution of Pradhan Mantri Arogya Bima Yojana cards to extend Rs 5 lakh health insurance to the beneficiaries.

She addressed the media at the BJP office here on Thursday.

She said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given top priority to the medical and health and recalled that during the last year 4-lakh patients availed medical services in the AIIMS- Mangalagiri. She said during this year about five-lakh people are expected to avail the medical services at the AIIMS.

She said medicines were distributed under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme and urged the patients to avail the benefits extended at the AIIMS- Mangalagiri. She said the people are actively participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and added that the aim of the yatra is to create awareness on the welfare schemes being introduced by the Centre. She said so far over 12-crore people participated in the yatra. BJP district president Vanama Narendra, BJP state vice-president Chandu Sambasiva Rao, party senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju participated in the meeting.