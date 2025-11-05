PM Janman housing works to be completed by March 31

Nandyal: Collector G Raja Kumari on Tuesday said that of the 556 houses sanctioned under the PM Janman scheme in the district, only 18 have been completed so far, while 281 are under construction and another 257 are yet to be grounded.

She instructed the Housing Department to take immediate steps to start the remaining works and complete all the houses before the end of the financial year.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department was told to complete the 7.1-kilometre Kapileswaram–Janalagudem road by December, ensuring high standards of quality.

She also ordered the ITDA authorities to provide basic amenities at hostels in Velugodu, Kottalachervu and Bhairluti habitations.

The Collector addressing the officials on Tuesday, further directed the Rural Water Supply Department to provide drinking-water connections wherever required and instructed tahsildars to identify suitable sites for the installation of cell towers in remote tribal areas.

Under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, 116 houses have been sanctioned for Gulamaliabad Thanda and Rallakothuru villages, and their construction should be fast-tracked, she said. Officials were also told to complete seven CC roads, drinking-water, and electricity works at the earliest.

Reviewing the progress of welfare schemes, Collector Rajakumari noted that 1,779 Ayushman Bharat health cards are still pending in the district and must be issued within 15 days.

She instructed officials to conduct a special drive under the PM Ujjwala Yojana to ensure gas connections to all tribal households.