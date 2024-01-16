  • Menu
PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived by a special helicopter at the Sathya Sai airport here at 12.50 pm for inauguration of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxation and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram village in Penukonda mandal near here.

The Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception at the Airport by deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, ex-MP T.J.Venkatesh, district collector P.Arun Babu and DIG Ammi Reddy.

Besides, municipal chairman T.Obulapathi, RDO Bhagya Rekha and BJP leaders Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Parthasaradhi and SSS Central Managing Trustee R.J.Ratnakar were among those who received the Prime Minister.

