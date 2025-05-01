PM Modi asks States CSs to finish projects on time

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Chief Secretaries of various States to complete various national and inter-State projects on time. He held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries from Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana grievance redressal, Tumkur-Rayadurga via Kalyanadurga new railway line project, and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the completion of various national and inter-state projects on time and expeditiously. Similarly, he said that the complaints related to the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana should be resolved quickly.

He instructed the Chief Secretaries to take steps for the successful implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme. He directed the Railway Department to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to take steps to complete the construction of the Tumkur railway line on time.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, who participated in the video conference virtually from Delhi, informed the Prime Minister that the Tumkur-Rayadurga via Kanyanadurga new line (206 km) project was approved in 2009. The project cost was Rs 970.34 crore and the work was to be completed by 2015. Due to delays, the revised cost has reached Rs 2495.86 crore. He also said that the completion time of the work has been increased to 2027.

He informed the Prime Minister that out of a total of 93 km of this railway line, 75 km has already been started in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the work of the remaining 18 km is in progress. He also informed the Prime Minister that no land acquisition work is pending from the State.