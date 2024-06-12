PM Modi congratulates new AP ministers, wishes state would prosper

The newly formed coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a partnership that will elevate the state to greater heights. The Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance in a post on social media.

The oath-taking ceremony for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his team of ministers was carried out in Kesarapalli, Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district. The event was attended by several Union ministers and notable figures from the film industry, in addition to Prime Minister Modi himself.

In his tweet, Modi congratulated the ministers who took their oath of office and expressed confidence in the coalition government's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the state's youth. The new government's formation marks a significant moment in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape and has generated optimism for the future.



