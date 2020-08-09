PM Modi dials CM YS Jagan, inquires about fire accident in Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the fire accident at the Swarna Palace Hotel, the covid Care Center in Vijayawada. Chief Minister Jagan reportedly briefed the Prime Minister on the details of the incident. The Chief Minister said that a private hospital hotel was on lease to treat Coronavirus patients.

The fire broke out at the hospital at 5 am on Sunday. Authorities immediately took remedial action and been instructed to provide better medical care to the injured. "We treated the victims in all ways, CM also told the Prime Minister that compensation of Rs 50 lakh per family has also been announced to help the families of the deceased," authorities said.

As many as bine people were killed in a fire on Sunday due to an electrical short circuit leaving many injured. The covid care centre contains 30 corona patients and 10 hospital staff at the time of the fire.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said he was shocked by the incident. NDRF teams, along with local authorities, are actively involved in relief efforts at the scene of the accident. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. Kishan Reddy said he was praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. On the other hand, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ordered to provide better medical care to the injured.