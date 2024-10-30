PM Modi lays foundation stone for ESI hospital

Anakapalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid a foundation stone for the ESI Hospital to be built at Atchutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhash, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, district collector Vijaya Krishnan and Elamanchali MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Labour Minister mentioned that seven ESI hospitals have been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh. He said that the construction work of the hospital would be completed in three years. The minister stated that although the hospital was sanctioned in 2022, the construction was not done due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government.

Further the Labour Minister recalled that a few days ago, 15 workers died in an accident in the SEZ. If the construction of the hospital was completed, they would have provided immediate treatment and saved at least a few of them, he opined. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that construction of the hospital will be carried out with an extent of two acres of land in Atchutapuram. The District Collector said that the hospital in the Special Economic Zone would provide medical facilities to the persons who are working in 600 factories and their family members within a radius of 25-km.