PM Modi to dedicate new railway line to nation today

Vijayawada (NTR District): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Bhadrachalam Road –Sattupalli new railway line to the nation via video link from a programme to be held in Ramagundam on Saturday. The PM will also inaugurate and dedicate several other key infrastructural projects to the nation.

The new line project will play a key role in revitalising the rail infrastructure in Telangana and will immensely boost the industrial sector development.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, MPs Sanjay Kumar Bandi and Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and MLA Korakanti Chandar will participate in the programme in Ramagundam.

The Bhadrachalam Road– Sattupalli new railway line stretching for a distance of 54.10 km has been constructed at a cost of Rs 990 crore and has been completed in a record time of less than four years. The project has been given major thrust by the Centre by including it among the 14 most important coal evacuation projects in the country, leading to its constant monitoring and timely completion.

Bhadrachalam Road–Sattupalli new railway line project is a cost sharing project with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Union Ministry of Railways. When compared to the road network, this new railway line will enable faster, safer and pollution free transportation of coal from Singareni coal fields to various destinations.